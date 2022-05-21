Left Menu

Golf-Scheffler, Johnson among players to miss cut at PGA Championship

World number one and tournament favourite Scheffler capped his second round with a double-bogey for a five-over-par 75 that left him two shots outside the four-over-par cutline and in a share of 89th place with Johnson (73). World number five Patrick Cantlay also missed the cut after a dismal start to the year's second major, as he managed just two birdies over two rounds and was 11 over for the week.

Reuters | Tulsa | Updated: 21-05-2022 06:32 IST
Reigning Masters champion Scottie Scheffler and twice major winner Dustin Johnson headlined the list of big-name players who failed to make the PGA Championship cut at windswept Southern Hills Country Club on Friday. World number one and tournament favourite Scheffler capped his second round with a double-bogey for a five-over-par 75 that left him two shots outside the four-over-par cutline and in a share of 89th place with Johnson (73).

World number five Patrick Cantlay also missed the cut after a dismal start to the year's second major, as he managed just two birdies over two rounds and was 11 over for the week. Among the other notables heading home early from the year's second major are former Masters champion Sergio Garcia and 2023 Ryder Cup captains Henrik Stenson and Zach Johnson.

Among those making it right on the number were twice major champion and world number three Collin Morikawa, 2021 Masters winner Hideki Matsuyama, world number 14 Billy Horschel and former British Open champion Louis Oosthuizen. For the third time in the last 25 years, as many as 21 former major champions will make the cut at the PGA Championship.

