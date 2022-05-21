Left Menu

PM Modi to interact with Indian Deaflympians after their impressive show in Deaflympics 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday will host and interact with the Indian contingent after their best ever performance at the recently concluded Deaflympics 2021 where they bagged 16 medals including eight gold.

Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi (File Pic). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday will host and interact with the Indian contingent after their best ever performance at the recently concluded Deaflympics 2021 where they bagged 16 medals including eight gold. "Looking forward to interacting with India's contingent at the Deaflympics at 9:30 am. The entire contingent has created history and brought smiles on the faces of every Indian," tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Deaflympics 2021 was held at Festa da Uva Main Pavilion in the city of Caxias do Sul in southern Brazil. The quadrennial event began on May 1 and concluded on May 15 with around 2,100 athletes from 72 countries participating at the Games. India had sent a contingent of 65 athletes who competed in 11 sporting disciplines as the country recorded their best performance at the Deaflympics by winning 16 medals, including eight gold, one silver and seven bronze.

India's previous best came at Sofia 1993 when they bagged seven medals, including five gold and two bronze. (ANI)

