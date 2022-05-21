Left Menu

President Ram Nath Kovind hands over 8 cricket kits to aspiring cricketers at SVG

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday handed over eight cricket kits to aspiring young cricketers at Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG).

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday handed over eight cricket kits to aspiring young cricketers at Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG). President Kovind, who is on a four-day visit to Saint Vincent and Grenadines, arrived on Thursday at Argyle International Airport in Kingstown where he received the Guard of Honour and a 21-gun-salute and was welcomed by the Prime Minister Ralph Everard Gonsalves.

It is the first-ever visit by an Indian President to Saint Vincent and Grenadines. He is accompanied by his wife first lady Savita Kovind, Union Minister Pankaj Chowdhary, Lok Sabha MP Rama Devi and Satish Kumar Gautam. India and Jamaica have traditionally enjoyed cordial relations based on democratic values, common linkages of history, a Parliamentary democratic system, membership in the Commonwealth, use of the English language and the love for cricket. (ANI)

