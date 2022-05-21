Left Menu

Dybala in, Paredes out for Argentina friendly against Italy

Striker Paulo Dybala was in the Argentina squad for the friendly against Italy on June 1 at Wembley Stadium.The recovering Leandro Paredes was left out on Friday.

Striker Paulo Dybala was in the Argentina squad for the friendly against Italy on June 1 at Wembley Stadium.

The recovering Leandro Paredes was left out on Friday. The Copa America champion faces the European champion in a match that is expected to help Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni make up his mind on who to take to the World Cup in Qatar.

Italy did not qualify for the World Cup.

Dybala was a doubt to be among Argentina's forwards as he is set to leave Juventus after a poor season. He scored 10 goals in 28 Serie A appearances.

Paredes, one of the key Argentina players in recent years, underwent surgery in April for pubalgia. The doctors at his Paris Saint-Germain club expected him to be out two months.

Argentina: Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa), Franco Armani (River Plate), Gerónimo Rulli (Villarreal) Juan Musso (Atalanta).

Defenders: Gonzalo Montiel, Marcos Acuña (Sevilla), Nahuel Molina, Nehuén Pérez (Udinese), Cristian Romero (Tottenham), Nicolás Otamendi (Benfica), Juan Foyth (Villareal), Germán Pezzella (Betis), Lisandro Martínez, Nicolás Tagliafico (Ajax), Marcos Senesi (Feyenoord).

Midfielders: Rodrigo De Paul (Atletico Madrid), Giovani Lo Celso, Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen), Guido Rodríguez (Betis), Alejandro Gómez (Sevilla), Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton).

Forwards: Lionel Messi, Ángel Di María (Paris Saint-Germain), Lautaro Martínez, Joaquin Correa (Inter Milan), Nicolás González (Fiorentina), Ángel Correa (Atletico Madrid), Paulo Dybala (Juventus), Julián Álvarez (River Plate).

