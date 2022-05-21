Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Last year's French Open withdrawal still on Osaka's mind; Golf-Zalatoris sails into PGA Championship lead while others blown off course, and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Golf-Zalatoris sails into PGA Championship lead while others blown off course

It was smooth sailing for Will Zalatoris at the PGA Championship on Friday, taking the second round lead after whipping winds at Southern Hills Country Club left many major hopes in tatters. On a far from perfect day for golf Zalatoris took full advantage of improving conditions late in the round to return an error free five-under 65 to sit one clear of little known Chilean Mito Pereira with a midway total of nine-under 131.

Baseball writer Roger Angell dies at 101

Roger Angell, who brought a fan's perspective, an intellectual's enlightenment and a poet's lyrical touch to his essays on baseball for The New Yorker magazine, building a reputation as one of America's elite baseball writers over six decades, died on Friday at the age of 101, the magazine said. Angell, who also helped shape the writings of John Updike, Woody Allen and others as The New Yorker's fiction editor, died of congestive heart failure, his wife, Margaret Moorman, said, according to the New York Times.

U.S. consular officer visited detained basketball player Griner in Russia

A U.S. consular officer visited detained Women's National Basketball Association star Brittney Griner in Russia on Thursday, U.S. State Department said on Friday, while urging Moscow for more regular consular access. Griner, 31, a two-time Olympic champion, was arrested at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport in February as diplomatic relations between Washington and Moscow deteriorated following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Tennis-Last year's French Open withdrawal still on Osaka's mind

Naomi Osaka said she was worried she would bump into people at the French Open whom she "offended" last year when the four-time major winner withdrew from the tournament after boycotting post-match media duties for mental health reasons. In the build-up to the 2021 French Open, Osaka said she would not attend the obligatory news conferences for players after matches as they impacted her mental well-being.

Golf - Wise escapes unhurt after hit by errant tee shot at PGA Championships

American Aaron Wise escaped serious injury after he was struck by a wayward tee shot from Cameron Smith during the second round of the PGA Championships at the Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Friday. Wise, ranked 91 in the world, was examining his ball on the fairway of the seventh hole when he was hit in the head by a shot from Australian Smith, who was playing the adjoining par-four second.

Exclusive-American football-Former NFL quarterback Vick coming out of retirement

Michael Vick, the once-dynamic NFL quarterback whose involvement in a dogfighting ring halted a breathtaking career in its prime, has agreed to come out of retirement to join startup league Fan Controlled Football, a source told Reuters on Friday. Vick, a former first overall draft pick who last suited up for a National Football League game in 2015, will make his debut on May 28, the last day of the regular season, according to the source who said an official announcement is expected next week.

Tennis-Wimbledon on collision course with ATP, WTA over Russia, Belarus ban

The world's most prestigious tennis tournament was on Friday set on a collision course with the sport's global governing bodies after Wimbledon had its ranking points stripped by the ATP and WTA Tours over excluding players from Russia and Belarus. The move by the men's and women's tours will reduce Wimbledon to an exhibition event but the AELTC, organisers of the Grand Slam, repeated their stance that the ban was the only viable option under British government guidance.

Soccer-Liverpool still hoping to complete quadruple, says Salah

Liverpool's forward Mohamed Salah says they are excited to still have a chance to add the Premier League and Champions League titles to their two domestic cup triumphs, saying the team are optimistic ahead of the climax to the season. Liverpool could claim an unprecedented quadruple this season but they must beat Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield and hope Manchester City do not win at home to Aston Villa on Sunday if they are to snatch the Premier League crown.

Tennis-Djokovic hoping to peak in time for French Open title defence

World number one Novak Djokovic said his Italian Open victory was the perfect time to find form as he looks to retain his French Open crown after mixed results earlier in the claycourt swing. The 20-times Grand Slam winner was toppled by Alejandro Davidovich Fokina early in Monte Carlo and Andrey Rublev in the Belgrade final in April, before he fell to teenager Carlos Alcaraz in the Madrid semi-finals this month.

Swimming-Titmus not making world champs switch despite impressive form

Double Olympic champion Ariarne Titmus has no plans to reverse her decision not to compete at this year's world championships, despite going close to breaking Federica Pellegrini's world record in the 200m freestyle on Friday. Titmus finished 0.33 seconds short of the long-standing mark when she won over the distance at the Australian Swimming Championships in Adelaide in her first competitive swim since the Olympic Games last August.

