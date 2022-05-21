IPL 2022: RR's Ravichandran Ashwin gave himself some time while batting during 150-run chase against CSK

Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin said that he had to give himself some time while batting during the 150-run chase against Chennai Super Kings at Brabourne Stadium on Friday. After Chennai Super Kings posted 150/6 with Moeen Ali top-scoring with 93, Rajasthan Royals chased down the total with two balls to spare thanks to efforts from Yashasvi Jaiswal (59) and Ravichandran Ashwin (40*).

"You do not get to know how the wicket is behaving and which shot is good from outside. Today, I had to give myself some time, five to seven balls. The wicket was sticky. I had to choose the right ball and hit it. Yashasvi got out at the wrong time or else I would have taken more risks against Moeen Ali. You have to play understanding the match up. Today I backed myself, that we could win with me playing till the end," said Ashwin during a post-match conference. The all-rounder said that all the three pitches in Mumbai are behaving differently.

"DY Patil has a steeper bounce, one of the truer batting wickets out there. Wankhede has been different to what it usually has been. CCI is skiddy and flat," he added. Ashwin revealed that he has put up efforts into working on his stance and understanding matchups against the bowlers.

"I have tried to open a wider range of options around me. I have confidence that I can clear the ropes when required. This confidence is required as I can understand the ebbs and flows of the game," he added. The all-rounder revealed that he and his partner at the other end, Riyan Parag wanted to take the game till the last over and wanted to give themselves a chance to seal the game there for their side.

Coming to the match, CSK batted first, posting 150/6 in their 20 overs, powered by Moeen Ali (93). Obed McCoy was the leading bowler for the RR, with 2/20. Chasing 151, Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 59 and Ravichandran Ashwin's 40* took the Royals to a crucial victory by five wickets. With this win, RR end their league stage in the second position with 18 points. They will take on Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1. CSK on the other hand has finished their disappointing campaign with eight points, sitting at the ninth in the points table. (ANI)

