Soccer-Man City's Foden named Premier League's best young player
Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden has been named Premier League Young Player of the Season for the second year in a row, the league announced on Saturday. There are so many talented young players in the Premier League and it is a real honour to win it again," said Foden.
Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden has been named Premier League Young Player of the Season for the second year in a row, the league announced on Saturday. Foden beat seven others to the award, including Trent Alexander-Arnold, Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka, after he received the most combined votes from the public and a Premier League panel.
"I am very proud to have won this award for a second season in a row. There are so many talented young players in the Premier League and it is a real honour to win it again," said Foden. The 21-year-old has scored nine goals and assisted five more in 27 league appearances for Pep Guardiola's side this season. City can clinch a fourth league title in five years with a win against Aston Villa on Sunday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Mumbai Indians beat Gujarat Titans by five runs in Indian Premier League.
Premier League: Advantage City as Spurs hold Liverpool, Brighton thrash Man Utd
Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 67 runs in Indian Premier League.
Premier League: Wolves manager Bruno Lage to miss Chelsea clash after testing COVID positive
Chennai Super Kings beat Delhi Capitals by 91 runs in Indian Premier League.