Former Kabaddi player dies

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 21-05-2022 15:35 IST | Created: 21-05-2022 15:35 IST
Former Kabaddi player dies
Former Kabaddi player of the Indian Kabaddi team Uday Chowta died here early on Saturday after a brief illness.

Uday Chowta had represented India at the 2007 Kabaddi world cup.

He was the recipient of the prestigious Ekalavya Award instituted by the government of Karnataka, besides several state and district honours.

Chowta is survived by wife, son and daughter.

According to close sources, he suffered a brain hemorrhage and had been unwell for some time.

He was an inspiration for many budding sportspersons of undivided Dakshina Kannada.

