Cricket-No new COVID cases in NZ camp ahead of Sussex warm-up game

New Zealand has reported no new COVID-19 cases among players and staff before their warm-up match against English county side Sussex, the country's cricket board (NZC) said on Saturday.

Reuters | Updated: 21-05-2022 16:17 IST | Created: 21-05-2022 16:11 IST
Representative Image

New Zealand has reported no new COVID-19 cases among players and staff before their warm-up match against English county side Sussex, the country's cricket board (NZC) said on Saturday. Batsman Henry Nicholls, bowler Blair Tickner, and bowling coach Shane Jurgensen, who returned positive rapid antigen tests on Friday morning, will remain in isolation until Wednesday.

"All remaining players and support staff Rapid Antigen Tests returned negative this morning," NZC said in a statement before the match began in Brighton after the first day was rained off and play was abandoned. New Zealand takes on England in the first test of their three-match series at Lord's starting June 2.

