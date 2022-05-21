Praggnanandhaa claims another win over world champion Magnus Carlsen

Indian Grandmaster Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu notched up his second win of the season over Magnus Carlsen in the fifth round of the Chessable Masters online rapid chess tournament, exactly three months after stunning the world champion for the first time.

The 16-year-old from Chennai capitalised on a late blunder from Carlsen on Friday to pocket three crucial points to keep himself in the hunt for aa knockout berth.

''I did not want to win that way,'' said Praggnanandhaa when asked about his second triumph against the world champion.

The match was headed for a draw before the Norwegian committed a blunder in the 40th move when he misplaced a black knight during the final seconds and resigned immediately in the next move as Praggnanandhaa emerged winner.

The Indian drew with Harikrishna in the next round, defeated Gawain Jones before losing to David Anton Guijarro to finish the day. The victory took Praggnanandhaa to 12 points, while Carlsen was at the second spot behind China's Wei Yi on the second day of the USD 150,000 tournament. Praggnanandhaa is currently sharing the fifth place with Ding Liren.

In February, Praggnanandhaa had stunned Carlsen in the eighth round of the Airthings Masters online rapid chess tournament, becoming only the third Indian to clinch a victory over the Norwegian superstar.

