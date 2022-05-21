MI win toss, elect to bowl against DC
- Country:
- India
Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl against Delhi Capitals in their final league match of the Indian Premier League here on Saturday.
MI made two changes, bringing in Dewald Brevis and Hrithik Shokeen in place of Tristan Stubbs and Sanjay Yadav, while opener Prithvi Shaw returned for Delhi after recovering from a bout of typhoid. Shaw replaces Lalit Yadav in the must-win game for DC.
Teams: Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (w/c), Sarfaraz Khan, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (w), Daniel Sams, Tilak Varma, Dewald Brevis, Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith, Mayank Markande.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Tejashwi Yadav rubbishes Prashant Kishor's claim of no development in Bihar for 30 years
IPL 2022: DC's Prithvi Shaw hospitalised, says will be back in action
Delhi Capitals joins hands with Plogman Ripu Daman to keep city clean
Prithvi Shaw admitted to Mumbai hospital due to high fever, COVID tests are negative
Delhi Capitals opt to bowl vs CSK, Dube comes in for Jadeja