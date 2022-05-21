Left Menu

Motor racing-Chadwick takes her fifth win in a row in W Series

Two times W Series champion Jamie Chadwick took her fifth win in a row, and her third of the season, to extend her lead in the all-female championship at Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya on Saturday.

Reuters | Barcelona | Updated: 21-05-2022 20:00 IST | Created: 21-05-2022 19:52 IST
"It was all about managing the tyres in that race and I was just trying to manage it the whole way," said Chadwick. Image Credit: Wikipedia
Two times W Series champion Jamie Chadwick took her fifth win in a row, and her third of the season, to extend her lead in the all-female championship at Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya on Saturday. The victory from pole position in the Spanish Grand Prix support race left the 24-year-old Briton, who won the final two races of last season, 37 points clear of second-placed compatriot Abbi Pulling.

"It was all about managing the tyres in that race and I was just trying to manage it the whole way," said Chadwick. "The last few laps got a bit nervy, I was struggling a little bit with downshifts and things but I fortunately managed to hold her off. (It's) five out of five so I am really happy with that."

Alice Powell rounded out an all-British podium, with the next round a home one at Silverstone in July.

