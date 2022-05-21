Left Menu

Very worried, says Naomi Osaka on returning to French Open

Ahead of the clash with America's Amanda Anisimova in the first round of the French Open on Monday, former No.1 Naomi Osaka said that she's "ok" with attending press conferences, but was "very worried" about returning, a year after her controversial withdrawal from the tournament.

ANI | Paris | Updated: 21-05-2022 20:18 IST | Created: 21-05-2022 20:18 IST
Very worried, says Naomi Osaka on returning to French Open
Naomi Osaka (Photo: Twitter/Naomi Osaka). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

Ahead of the clash with America's Amanda Anisimova in the first round of the French Open on Monday, former No.1 Naomi Osaka said that she's "ok" with attending press conferences, but was "very worried" about returning, a year after her controversial withdrawal from the tournament. Back in 2021, Naomi Osaka backed out of the French Open, after the incident she was fined 15,000 dollars. The four-time Grand Slam champion withdrew 12 months ago and said she had been suffering from depression.

"For the most part, I think I'm ok. I'm not going to lie. When I first came here, I was very worried. I was just kind of worried if there would be people that -- of course, I also didn't like how I handled the situation -- but I was worried that there were people that I offended in some way, and I would just kind of bump into them," said Naomi Osaka in a pre-tournament presser. Osaka picked up Achilles' injury in her first-round match in Madrid Open which contributed to her second-round loss against Sara Sorribes Tormo and subsequent withdrawal from Rome.

"For me, there is no way I'm not going to play this tournament," said Osaka. "So of course you kind of have to manage things, but at the same time, I'm going to pop a few painkillers. It is what it is," she added.

"I have actually played a lot of Grand Slams with something. In Australia, when I played Kvitova, for five matches I had this really bad back thing. So I think maybe there is a possibility I could play really good when I have an injury because I feel like I don't have anything to lose," said Osaka. Osaka is set to lock horns with World No.7 America's Amanda Anisimova in the first round match on Monday. Osaka has won the US Open and Australian Open two times each but is yet to taste victory at French Open. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Webb - world's most powerful telescope completes first test to track moving object in deep space

Webb - world's most powerful telescope completes first test to track moving ...

 Global
2
NASA telescope captures stunning image of nearby lens-shaped galaxy

NASA telescope captures stunning image of nearby lens-shaped galaxy

 Global
3
NASA observatory sees mid-level solar flares erupting from the Sun

NASA observatory sees mid-level solar flares erupting from the Sun

 Global
4
Tiny doorway on Mars is actually small crevice in rock: NASA on viral picture

Tiny doorway on Mars is actually small crevice in rock: NASA on viral pictur...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022