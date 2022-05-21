Formula 1: Charles Leclerc takes Spanish GP pole as technical issue sees Max Verstappen miss out

Formula 1 championship leader Charles Leclerc recovered from a spin on his first run of Q3 at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya to post a blistering final flying lap of 1:18.750 to claim pole position for the 2022 FIA Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix on Saturday. Ferrari's Leclerc was ahead of Red Bull's Max Verstappen who suffered a power loss at the start of his final lap. Carlos Sainz will start his home grand prix from third place on the grid alongside Mercedes' George Russell.

In the first runs of Q3 it was Verstappen who set the pace, with the Dutchman setting a tough benchmark of 1:19.073 to sit 0.350s clear of Carlos Sainz. Leclerc, though, failed to set a time in the opening runs. The Monegasque driver spun in Turn 14 and headed straight back to the pit lane to prepare for his crucial second run. Sergio Perez took third in the opening runs ahead of Russell and Lewis Hamilton with Valtteri Bottas sixth ahead of Daniel Ricciardo, Kevin Magnussen and Mick Schumacher.

In the final runs, Leclerc was first out, looking for a clear run and the Ferrari driver made the most of the opportunity, crossing the line ahead of the pack in 1:18.750. Whether Verstappen could have beaten that time remains open to question. As soon as the Dutchman began his final flyer he slowed in the middle of Turn 3 and reported a loss of power. He was told to box, but still in P2 he headed to the grid alongside polesitter Leclerc, the position he will occupy for tomorrow's race.

Third place in Q3 went to Sainz who finished two tenths ahead of Russell. Perez is set to start from the front of row three, ahead of Hamilton, while Bottas qualified sixth ahead of Magnussen, Ricciardo and Schumacher. (ANI)

