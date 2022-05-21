AFC Cup 2022: Colaco hat-trick powers ATK Mohun Bagan to thumping win over Bashundhara Kings

Liston Colaco scored a hat-trick as ATK Mohun Bagan defied awful conditions to keep their AFC Cup 2022 knockout stage hopes alive with a commanding 4-0 win over Bashundhara Kings of Bangladesh on Saturday. In a match delayed for nearly an hour due to a heavy storm, the weather did nothing to impede Colaco, who scored twice before half-time, then added a third after the interval to take his tally in the tournament to four goals in two matches.

The win means ATK Mohun Bagan joins Bashundhara on three points from two matches, with both sides still in contention heading into Tuesday's crucial Matchday three. Having lost against Gokulam Kerala on Wednesday, ATK Mohun Bagan returned to Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan Stadium knowing another defeat would extinguish their knockout stage hopes, while Bashundhara Kings were hopeful of building on a 1-0 win against Maziya, but inclement weather proved the most difficult opponents for both teams early on.

After going 3-0 down, the visitors continued to push for goals of their own, but their evening went from bad to worse with 13 minutes remaining, when substitute David Williams latched onto Subhasish Bose's low cross, swivelled clear of two defenders, and hammered the ball high into the net from nine yards to cap a crucial win. ATK Mohun Bagan can now look ahead to Tuesday's potentially decisive game against Maziya with more confidence, while Bashundhara too retain a fighting chance going into the final day. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)