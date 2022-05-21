Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Athletics-Brown, Asher-Smith seal 100m wins in Birmingham Diamond League meet

Canada's Aaron Brown won the first men's 100 metre race of the Diamond League season with an underwhelming show in Birmingham on Saturday, after two false starts saw top contender Trayvon Bromell and local hope Zharnel Hughes disqualified. Brown clocked in at 10.13 seconds, a minor improvement from his 'B' race earlier when he managed 10.23 behind Jeremiah Azu, as the marquee event of the meet came to an anti-climactic finish when American Bromell and Hughes jumped the gun.

MLB roundup: Josh Rojas belts 3 of Arizona's 7 HRs in victory

Josh Rojas hit a career-best three of Arizona's season-high seven home runs, and David Peralta went deep twice, as the visiting Diamondbacks powered their way to a 10-6 win over the Chicago Cubs on Friday. Taking advantage of a warm afternoon with the wind blowing out, the D-backs hit the second-most homers for a game in club history to win their second straight after losing a season-high six in a row. Rojas entered without a homer in 2022 and 13 in 210 career games, but made the most of the elements and drove in four runs.

Cycling-Yates wins Giro d'Italia stage 14 as Carapaz takes maglia rosa

Simon Yates went solo in the finale to win the 14th stage of the Giro d'Italia as Richard Carapaz took over as overall race leader on Saturday. Briton Yates, whose title ambitions had already been dashed, attacked from a group of four with four kilometres left to prevail in Turin after a 147-kilometre ride from Santena.

Golf-Woods charge fizzles in third round at rainy PGA Championship

After narrowly making the cut a defiant Tiger Woods headed out for his third round at the PGA Championship at rainy Southern Hills on Saturday still believing he had a chance to hoist the Wanamaker trophy. But reality quickly struck home as any glimmer of a miracle charge dimmed with a dismal front nine blotted by a triple-bogey.

Golf - Wise escapes unhurt after hit by errant tee shot at PGA Championships

American Aaron Wise escaped serious injury after he was struck by a wayward tee shot from Cameron Smith during the second round of the PGA Championships at the Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Friday. Wise, ranked 91 in the world, was examining his ball on the fairway of the seventh hole when he was hit in the head by a shot from Australian Smith, who was playing the adjoining par-four second.

Soccer-Man City's De Bruyne named Premier League's Player of the Season

Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne has been named the Premier League's Player of the Season for the 2021-22 campaign, the league said on Saturday. De Bruyne won the award for the second time after also getting the prize in the 2019-20 season.

Motor racing-Out of neutral, F1 drivers shift debate as well as gears

Sebastian Vettel rides a rainbow bicycle and worries about global warming, Lewis Hamilton is a passionate campaigner for human rights and diversity, while Lando Norris addresses mental health issues. Formula One's modern drivers have accelerated away from the stereotype speed merchant and are finding strength in discussing subjects the high-octane sport has previously often found uncomfortable.

Motor racing-Chadwick takes her fifth win in a row in W Series

Two times W Series champion Jamie Chadwick took her fifth win in a row, and her third of the season, to extend her lead in the all-female championship at Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya on Saturday. The victory from pole position in the Spanish Grand Prix support race left the 24-year-old Briton, who won the final two races of last season, 37 points clear of second-placed compatriot Abbi Pulling.

Soccer-Man City's Foden named Premier League's best young player

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden has been named Premier League Young Player of the Season for the second year in a row, the league announced on Saturday. Foden beat seven others to the award, including Trent Alexander-Arnold, Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka, after he received the most combined votes from the public and a Premier League panel.

Motor racing-Ferrari's Leclerc puts in a late flyer for pole in Spain

Ferrari's Formula One championship leader Charles Leclerc performed under pressure with a late flyer after a spin to surge from 10th to pole position ahead of Sunday's Spanish Grand Prix. Main rival and reigning champion Max Verstappen, who had looked like taking the top slot for Red Bull, had to settle for second after a late problem wrecked his final effort.

