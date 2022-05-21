Left Menu

IWL 2022: PIFA Sports edge past Indian Arrows to grab three points

PIFA Sports registered an important 2-1 victory over Indian Arrows in their Indian Women's League 2022 match at the Capital Ground in Bhubaneswar on Saturday.

Updated: 21-05-2022 23:02 IST
PIFA Sports vs Indian Arrows (Photo: AIFF). Image Credit: ANI
PIFA Sports registered an important 2-1 victory over Indian Arrows in their Indian Women's League 2022 match at the Capital Ground in Bhubaneswar on Saturday. The two sides were evenly matched right from the beginning of the game and shared a fairly equal number of attempts on goal. However, it was the side from Colaba that proved their mettle in front of the goal.

In the 25th minute, Akanksha Kandalkar gave PIFA Sports the lead with a fabulous free-kick. The No. 10's rocket of a strike from well outside the box ended up in the top right corner and out of the Indian Arrows' goalkeeper's reach. Before halftime, Iawanlang Nongbet doubled PIFA Sports' lead with an extraordinary strike from an improbable angle. The No. 11 struck well from the right flank following a short corner and the ball landed straight into the bottom left corner of the goal.

The AIFF's developmental side pulled one back in the 48th minute. Substitute Priyanka's cross from the right flank caused trouble in the PIFA Sports defence and Sunita Munda took advantage of the situation to tap the ball. However, PIFA Sports held on to their slender lead and collected the full three points in the end. (ANI)

