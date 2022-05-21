IWL: Table-toppers Gokulam Kerala confident ahead of Sports Odisha clash

Table-toppers Gokulam Kerala will be looking to maintain their top spot on the league table as they face Sports Odisha at the Capital Ground in Bhubaneswar on Sunday. Speaking on the eve of the match, Gokulam Kerala coach Anthony Andrews said they will fight as a unit and try to control the game from the first minute.

"We want to fight as a unit and enter the last round in style. Our approach will be to control the game from the first minute and to stop them in their half. We want to be creative in front of the goal and walk out with all three points," the coach said. "For us, every game is important and we are taking it one game at a time and preparing accordingly. We have to focus on the area of self-improvement when we regain possession."

Meanwhile, hosts Sports Odisha are currently placed fifth on the league table. Ahead of the big clash, Sports Odisha head coach, Gitanjali Khuntia said they will be focused and hold their nerves till the end.

"We have to hold our nerves till the end and be focused, calm and determined, and continue what we have been doing good as a team. The approach will be more robust as we play against table-toppers. We need to give a good fight and win this match." Gokulam Kerala will take on Sports Odisha on Sunday, May 22, at the Capital Ground. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)