IWL: Sirvodem SC to face Mata Rukmani

Sirvodem SC and Mata Rukmani face each other in their second last game of the Indian Women's League 2022 campaign at the 7th Battalion Ground in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 21-05-2022 23:20 IST | Created: 21-05-2022 23:20 IST
IWL: Sirvodem SC to face Mata Rukmani
Team Sirvodem SC (AIFF Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sirvodem SC and Mata Rukmani face each other in their second last game of the Indian Women's League 2022 campaign at the 7th Battalion Ground in Bhubaneswar on Sunday. Ahead of the match, Sirvodem SC Head Coach Mahesh Vijay Jagtap said the team is showing constant improvement.

"Mata Rukmani are a good team. We need to play according to our plan against them. Our team is improving day by day, and we are all happy about that." Mata Rukmani Head Coach Sandeep Singh also expressed optimism about their prospects and said they were preparing hard.

"Sirvodem have played some good games and we are training hard to get a good result against them. We have identified a few key areas and are working on enhancing our performance," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

