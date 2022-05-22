Left Menu

Soccer-Lyon beat Barcelona to claim Women's Champions League title

Henry gave the French side the lead with a stunning strike in the sixth minute, winning the ball and cutting inside on her right foot before firing a rocket of a shot from distance into the top right corner. Hegerberg added a second with a header in the 23rd minute and the Norwegian striker teed up Catarina Macario to score Lyon's third with a tap-in 10 minutes later, with Alexia Putellas pulling one back for Barcelona before the break.

Reuters | Turin | Updated: 22-05-2022 00:39 IST
  • Country:
  • Italy

Olympique Lyonnais beat Barcelona 3-1 in the Women's Champions League final on Saturday after midfielder Amandine Henry netted a brilliant solo goal and striker Ada Hegerberg scored one and made another in the first half of an entertaining clash. Henry gave the French side the lead with a stunning strike in the sixth minute, winning the ball and cutting inside on her right foot before firing a rocket of a shot from distance into the top right corner.

Hegerberg added a second with a header in the 23rd minute and the Norwegian striker teed up Catarina Macario to score Lyon's third with a tap-in 10 minutes later, with Alexia Putellas pulling one back for Barcelona before the break. Barca's Patricia Guijarra chipped a stunning lob from inside the centre circle against the bar in a frenetic second half but Lyon were able to preserve their lead to secure an eighth Champions League title.

