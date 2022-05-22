Soccer-Pedro goal gives Flamengo second league win

A first-half goal from Pedro gave Flamengo their second win of the Brazilian league season on Saturday as the home side beat Goias 1-0 at the Maracana stadium. Pedro volleyed home an excellent cross from Matheuzinho after 16 minutes to lift them to 11th place with nine points from seven matches.

Goias, who did not have a shot on target in the game, had a great chance to equalise in the final minute but Apodi blazed over with only the goalkeeper to beat. They have eight points and sit 14th in the 20-team table.

