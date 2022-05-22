Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Athletics-Brown, Asher-Smith seal 100m wins in Birmingham Diamond League meet

Canada's Aaron Brown won the first men's 100 metre race of the Diamond League season with an underwhelming show in Birmingham on Saturday, after two false starts saw top contender Trayvon Bromell and local hope Zharnel Hughes disqualified. Brown clocked in at 10.13 seconds, a minor improvement from his 'B' race earlier when he managed 10.23 behind Jeremiah Azu, as the marquee event of the meet came to an anti-climactic finish when American Bromell and Hughes jumped the gun.

Soccer-Leipzig edge Freiburg on penalties in German Cup final

RB Leipzig defeated Freiburg 4-2 on penalties in a vibrant German Cup final on Saturday, bringing Domenico Tedesco's side their first major trophy despite playing for an hour with 10 men at Berlin's Olympic stadium. Leipzig's Benjamin Henrichs converted the winning spot kick in the shootout after Freiburg captain Christian Guenter and forward Ermedin Demirovic missed their penalties following a thrilling clash that ended 1-1 after extra time.

Soccer-Crowd erupts as PSG announce Mbappe extends contract until 2025

Kylian Mbappe has signed a contract extension with Paris St Germain that will keep the France forward tied with the Ligue 1 side until 2025, the French champions said on Saturday. "I wanted to announce that I have chosen to extend my contract at Paris Saint-Germain, and I am of course very happy. I am convinced that here I can continue to grow within a club that gives itself all the means to perform at the highest level," the 23-year-old said in a club statement.

Golf-Unheralded Chilean Pereira hits front at PGA Championship

Unheralded Mito Pereira became the first Chilean to lead a major by surging to the top of the PGA Championship leaderboard midway through Saturday's third round, as miserable conditions brought many of the world's best golfers to their knees. Playing in just his second major, Pereira started the day one back but found himself alone with the lead after two holes when overnight leader Will Zalatoris bogeyed the first and he picked up a birdie at the second.

Horse racing-Early Voting overcomes scorching heat to win Preakness

Early Voting overcame sweltering heat to win the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico on Saturday, in a muted Triple Crown race that went off without Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike. With 2017 Belmont winner Jose Ortiz aboard, Early Voting settled in behind early leader Armagnac before wresting control of the affair around the far turn from the outside.

Soccer-Fast start helps Lyon down Barca to win Women's Champions League

Olympique Lyonnais beat Barcelona 3-1 in the Women's Champions League final on Saturday with all the goals coming in the first half as midfielder Amandine Henry netted a brilliant solo goal and striker Ada Hegerberg scored one and made another.

Favourites Barca, who thumped Chelsea in the 2021 final after suffering defeat by Lyon in the 2019 decider, struggled to deal with the French side's pressure in the opening 45 minutes, and by the time they found their feet it was too late.

Golf-Woods unsure of finishing PGA Championship after nightmare round

After narrowly making the PGA Championship cut a defiant Tiger Woods had predicted he still had a chance to hoist the Wanamaker trophy but any remaining belief disappeared in a nightmare nine-over 79 third round on Saturday. Playing his second event in a comeback from a career-threatening car crash, just making the cut at Southern Hills Country Club was something to celebrate but for Woods and his thousands of fans there was precious little to cheer -- although they did every shot.

Soccer-Fan violence mars Greek Cup final

Panathinaikos beat PAOK 1-0 to clinch the Greek Cup on Saturday in match marred by crowd trouble as rival fans threw flares and clashed with police inside the Olympic stadium. Violence broke out an hour before the match was due to start as spectators began arriving at the stadium, delaying the kickoff.

Soccer-Allegri already looking to next season, more 'experience' needed

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri insisted the club must bring in more experienced players in the transfer market in the coming months if they are to start to turn their fortunes around. Serie A's most successful club were already assured of a fourth-placed finish this season before Saturday's final match of the campaign at Fiorentina, but another limp showing in a 2-0 loss showed how far the Turin giants have fallen.

Motor racing-Ferrari's Leclerc puts in a late flyer for pole in Spain

Ferrari's Formula One leader Charles Leclerc performed under pressure to come back from a spin with a stunning lap that sent him from 10th to pole position for Sunday's Spanish Grand Prix. Main rival and reigning world champion Max Verstappen, who had looked like taking the top slot for Red Bull, had to settle for second after a late loss of speed wrecked his final effort at the Circuit de Catalunya.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)