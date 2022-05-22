Left Menu

Golf-Tiger woods withdraws from PGA Championship

Reuters | Tulsa | Updated: 22-05-2022 05:30 IST | Created: 22-05-2022 05:30 IST
Golf-Tiger woods withdraws from PGA Championship
Tiger Woods withdrew from the PGA Championship on Saturday, tournament, organisers said, after a nightmare nine-over 79 third round in only his second event since a career-threatening car crash.

Woods told reporters at Southern Hills Country Club that he was feeling sore.

