Golf-Tiger woods withdraws from PGA Championship
Reuters | Tulsa | Updated: 22-05-2022 05:30 IST | Created: 22-05-2022 05:30 IST
Tiger Woods withdrew from the PGA Championship on Saturday, tournament, organisers said, after a nightmare nine-over 79 third round in only his second event since a career-threatening car crash.
Woods told reporters at Southern Hills Country Club that he was feeling sore.
