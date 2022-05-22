Left Menu

Golf-Tiger Woods withdraws from PGA Championship

He officially announced his withdrawal about five hours after his finish. "Tiger Woods has withdrawn after Round 3 from the 2022 PGA Championship," announced the tournament on it official Twitter account.

Tiger Woods withdrew from the PGA Championship on Saturday, after carding one of his worst rounds ever at a major a nine-over 79.

Woods, in his second start in comeback from a car crash 15 months ago that nearly cost him his right leg, had appeared dejected and in pain as he trudged off the 18th green at Southern Hill Country Club. Asked if he would be back for Sunday's fourth round, Woods was non-committal. He officially announced his withdrawal about five hours after his finish.

