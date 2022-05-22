Sports Schedule
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2022 09:12 IST | Created: 22-05-2022 09:12 IST
(Eds: Removing Indian Grand Prix Athletics) Sports Schedule for Sunday, May 22 CRICKET: *IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings in Mumbai.
*Team selection meeting for India's series against South Africa next month.
*Other stories related to Indian and international cricket.
FOOTBALL: *Indian Women's League matches.
*Other stories related to Indian and international football.
GOLF: *Indians competing in various tournaments across the world.
