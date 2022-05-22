(Eds: Removing Indian Grand Prix Athletics) Sports Schedule for Sunday, May 22 CRICKET: *IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings in Mumbai.

*Team selection meeting for India's series against South Africa next month.

*Other stories related to Indian and international cricket.

FOOTBALL: *Indian Women's League matches.

*Other stories related to Indian and international football.

GOLF: *Indians competing in various tournaments across the world.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)