Fiorentina edges Atalanta for Europa Conference League spot

PTI | Rome | Updated: 22-05-2022 09:42 IST | Created: 22-05-2022 09:42 IST
Fiorentina edged Atalanta for Serie A's final berth in Europe with a 2-0 win over Juventus.

With goals from Alfred Duncan and Nicolás González, Fiorentina claimed seventh place on Saturday and a Europa Conference League spot.

Atalanta lost at home to Empoli 1-0.

Fiorentina finished seventh and Atalanta eighth, ending the Bergamo squad's run of playing in Europe at five consecutive seasons -- the last three in the Champions League, including a quarterfinal appearance in 2020.

Fiorentina, which won the Cup Winners' Cup in 1961, had gone five seasons without playing in Europe.

Juventus had already secured a Champions League spot and a fourth-place finish.

In his final match with the club, Juventus captain Giorgio Chiellini exited at halftime after getting bloodied during a collision with Krzysztof Piatek. Chiellini is seeking a new club in Major League Soccer.

American midfielder Weston McKennie entered for Juventus in the 76th minute, his first appearance since breaking two bones in his left foot during a Champions League match against Villarreal on Feb. 22. Also, Lazio and Hellas Verona drew 3-3 and Bologna beat already-relegated Genoa 1-0 with a goal from Musa Barrow.

The Serie A champion will be decided on Sunday — the final day of the season — when leader AC Milan visits Sassuolo and defending champion Inter Milan, which is two points back, hosts Sampdoria.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

