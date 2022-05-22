Sports News Roundup: Soccer - Maclaren hits extra-time winner as City advance to grand final; Soccer-Leipzig edge Freiburg on penalties in German Cup final and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer - Maclaren hits extra-time winner as City advance to grand final

Jamie Maclaren struck two minutes into extra time to take Melbourne City into an A-League grand final meeting with Western United next week as the defending champions handed Adelaide United a 2-1 defeat in their playoff semi-final on Sunday. Maclaren, the A-League's leading scorer during the regular season, completed the come-from-behind win after Zach Clough had given Adelaide the lead in spectacular fashion before Marco Tilio leveled to take the game into extra-time.

Soccer-Leipzig edge Freiburg on penalties in German Cup final

RB Leipzig defeated Freiburg 4-2 on penalties in a vibrant German Cup final on Saturday, bringing Domenico Tedesco's side their first major trophy despite playing for an hour with 10 men at Berlin's Olympic stadium. Leipzig's Benjamin Henrichs converted the winning spot kick in the shootout after Freiburg captain Christian Guenter and forward Ermedin Demirovic missed their penalties following a thrilling clash that ended 1-1 after extra time.

Soccer-Crowd erupts as PSG announces Mbappe extends contract until 2025

Kylian Mbappe has signed a contract extension with Paris St Germain that will keep France forward tied with the Ligue 1 side until 2025, the French champions said on Saturday. "I wanted to announce that I have chosen to extend my contract at Paris Saint-Germain, and I am of course very happy. I am convinced that here I can continue to grow within a club that gives itself all the means to perform at the highest level," the 23-year-old said in a club statement.

MLB roundup: Rays spoil debut of touted O's rookie

Randy Arozarena belted two home runs and Jeffrey Springs threw 5 2/3 shutout innings as the Tampa Bay Rays beat the host Baltimore Orioles 6-1 and spoiled the debut of heralded catcher Adley Rutschman on Saturday night. Kevin Kiermaier also homered as the Rays bounced back from a 13-inning loss from a night earlier.

Golf - Unheralded Pereira grabs PGA Championship lead as Woods withdraws

Unheralded Mito Pereira became the first Chilean to lead a major, surging three shots clear at the top of the PGA Championship third round leaderboard on Saturday, while Tiger Woods withdrew after sinking to the bottom of table. Playing in just his second major, Pereira has refused to surrender to pressure carding a one-under 69 to get to nine-under 201 and a three-shot advantage on Britain's Matt Fitzpatrick and American Will Zalatoris going into Sunday's final round at Southern Hills Country Club.

Horse racing-Early Voting overcomes scorching heat to win Preakness

Early Voting overcame sweltering heat to win the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico on Saturday, in a muted Triple Crown race that went off without Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike. With 2017 Belmont winner Jose Ortiz aboard, Early Voting settled in behind early leader Armagnac before wresting control of the affair around the far turn from the outside.

Soccer-Fast start helps Lyon down Barca to win Women's Champions League

Olympique Lyonnais beat Barcelona 3-1 in the Women's Champions League final on Saturday with all the goals coming in the first half as midfielder Amandine Henry netted a brilliant solo goal and striker Ada Hegerberg scored one and made another.

Favorites Barca, who thumped Chelsea in the 2021 final after suffering defeat by Lyon in the 2019 decider, struggled to deal with the French side's pressure in the opening 45 minutes, and by the time they found their feet, it was too late.

Soccer-Fan violence mars Greek Cup final

Panathinaikos beat PAOK 1-0 to clinch the Greek Cup on Saturday in a match marred by crowd trouble as rival fans threw flares and clashed with police inside the Olympic stadium. Violence broke out an hour before the match was due to start as spectators began arriving at the stadium, delaying the kickoff.

Soccer-Allegri already looking to next season, more 'experience' needed

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri insisted the club must bring in more experienced players in the transfer market in the coming months if they are to start to turn their fortunes around. Serie A's most successful club was already assured of a fourth-placed finish this season before Saturday's final match of the campaign at Fiorentina, but another limp showing in a 2-0 loss showed how far the Turin giants have fallen.

Golf - Underdogs take a bite out of the experienced field at PGA Championship

The PGA Championship's underdogs had plenty of bite heading into Sunday's final round in Tulsa, with none of the top four having ever won a PGA Tour event - let alone a major title.

Miserable conditions thrashed former major winners at Southern Hills Country Club but saw Chilean Mito Pereira, who missed the cut in his only prior major appearance at the 2019 U.S. Open, climb into the top spot after carding a one-under 69.

