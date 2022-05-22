Left Menu

Haryana, Jharkhand enter final of 12th HI Junior Women National C'ship

Haryana and Jharkhand will square off against each other in the final of the 12th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2022, after registering wins over their respective semi-final opponents here on Saturday.

ANI | Imphal (Manipur) | Updated: 22-05-2022 14:39 IST | Created: 22-05-2022 14:39 IST
Haryana, Jharkhand enter final of 12th HI Junior Women National C'ship
Glimpse of action during semi-finals (Photo/Hockey India). Image Credit: ANI
Haryana and Jharkhand will square off against each other in the final of the 12th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2022, after registering wins over their respective semi-final opponents here on Saturday. While the first semi-final turned out to be a one-sided affair, the second semi-final was a close contest.

In the first match, Haryana registered a comprehensive 8-0 win over Madhya Pradesh. Captain Saavi (39', 49', 55', 57', 58') starred with as many as five goals, while Nidhi (10', 11') netted twice and Riya (35') chipped in with a goal to help the defending champions book their place in the final of the tournament. Later in the day, Jharkhand edged past Uttar Pradesh 2-1 in a thrilling second semi-final. Captain Balo Horo (30') and Nisha Minj (41') scored a goal each for the winning team, while Purnima Yadav (45') pulled a goal back for Uttar Pradesh.

Jharkhand defended well in the final quarter to set up a summit clash against Haryana on Sunday. The 3rd/4th place match between Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh will be played at 0800 hrs IST, while the final between Haryana and Jharkhand will take place at 1800 hrs IST on Sunday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

