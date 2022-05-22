Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh defeat Telangana on Day 5 of 12th HI Junior Men National C'ship

Uttar Pradesh defeated Telangana on Day 5 of the 12th HI Junior Men National Championship 2022 in Kovilpatti, Tamil Nadu on Saturday.

ANI | Kovilpatti (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 22-05-2022 14:45 IST | Created: 22-05-2022 14:43 IST
Uttar Pradesh defeat Telangana on Day 5 of 12th HI Junior Men National C'ship
Glimpse of play on Day 5 (Photo/Hockey India). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh defeated Telangana on Day 5 of the 12th HI Junior Men National Championship 2022 in Kovilpatti, Tamil Nadu on Saturday. In the first match of the day in Pool A, Uttar Pradesh defeated Telangana 11-0 thanks to a hat-trick from Captain Sharda Nand Tiwari (8', 10', 50'), a brace each from Arun Sahani (15', 17') and Amir Ali (38', 39'), along with a goal each from Sourabh Anand Khushwaha (27'), Siddhant Singh (47'), Ankit Kumar Prajapati (49') and Mohammad Haris (55').

In Pool B, Chandigarh ran out 10-2 winners over Bengal. Gurkirat Singh (7', 31'), Raman (26', 49') and Surinder Singh (40', 45') scored a brace each for Chandigarh, while Amritpal Singh (1'), Kawal Nain Singh (19'), Paramvir Singh (32') and Rohit (42') added one goal each. Ravindra Nath Thakur (27') and Santanu Naskar (50') scored one goal each for Bengal. In Pool C, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu defeated Le Puducherry 6-1 thanks to goals from Panchal Prikshit (42', 54'), Qadir Abdul (23'), Manjeet (25'), Roshan (37') and Kumar Sanjeev (48'). Kabilan (5') got on the scoresheet for Le Puducherry.

In Pool H, Karnataka registered a comprehensive 22-1 victory over Gujarat. Vishwas G (11', 19', 32', 35', 46', 50'. 55') scored 7 goals and Rahul CJ (2', 8', 29', 33') found the back of the net four times. Meanwhile, Desh Poovaiah AA (5', 30'), Majji Ganesh (9', 23') and Vikas V (23', 50') scored a brace each. Bipin BR (18'), Vachan HA (45'), Varun Kumar Al (51'), and Vrushab R (60') scored one goal each for Karnataka. Vikas Yadav (22') scored the only goal for Gujarat. Earlier on Friday, Uttarakhand defeated Gujarat 11-1 in Pool H. Vishal Kumar (2', 17', 19', 31') led the charge with four goals, while Captain Rohit Singh Chauhan (18', 60'), Rupin Yadav (13'), Suraj Gupta (26'), Rupesh (45'), Raj Thapliyal (47') and Deepak Singh Fartyal (52') also contributed the goal tally. Vikas Yadav (29') pulled one goal back for Gujarat.

In Pool F, Punjab recorded a 3-1 victory over Maharashtra. Rajinder Singh (14', 38') scored a brace, while Bharat Thakur (55') added a third goal for Punjab. Captain Aditya Lalage (35') scored for Maharashtra.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Boeing's Starliner space capsule launched on key test flight to orbit; Scientists neutralize pit viper venom with compound from fruits and vegetables and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's Starliner space capsule launched on key test ...

 Global
2
Check out this dazzling collection of supernova host galaxies from Hubble telescope

Check out this dazzling collection of supernova host galaxies from Hubble te...

 Global
3
(Updated) Crew aboard space station opens hatch of Boeing’s Starliner

(Updated) Crew aboard space station opens hatch of Boeing’s Starliner

Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Zalatoris sails into PGA Championship lead while others blown off course; Tennis-Last year's French Open withdrawal still on Osaka's mind, and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Zalatoris sails into PGA Championship lead while o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022