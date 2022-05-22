Swimmer Ariarne Titmus sets 400-meter freestyle world record
Olympic gold medalist Ariarne Titmus has broken the women's 400-meter freestyle world record at the Australian swimming championships.
Titmus finished in 3 minutes, 56.40 seconds in Sunday night's final at the South Australian Aquatic Centre to improve on Katie Ledecky's previous mark of 3:56.46 that the American set at the 2016 Rio Olympics.
Titmus also won gold in the 200-meter freestyle at the Tokyo Games last year.
