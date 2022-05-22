Left Menu

Ind vs SA T20Is: KL Rahul to captain in Rohit's absence; Umran, Arshdeep get maiden call-up

KL Rahul is named India's captain and wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant for the five-match T20I series against South Africa starting June 9.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 22-05-2022 18:12 IST | Created: 22-05-2022 18:12 IST
KL Rahul (Photo: Twitter/KL Rahul). Image Credit: ANI
KL Rahul is named India's captain and wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant for the five-match T20I series against South Africa starting June 9. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are rested for the T20I series. Dinesh Karthik, Kuldeep Yadav and Hardik Pandya make a comeback after their stupendous show in this season of IPL.

Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh get a maiden India call-up. The express quick bowler from Kashmir picked up after taking 21 wickets in 13 matches for SunRisers Hyderabad in this season of IPL. The selection committee has also named India's 17-member Test squad for the fifth rescheduled Test against England to be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham from July 1-5. India currently lead the Test series 2-1.

India's squad: KL Rahul (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (vice-captain)(WK), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik. (ANI)

