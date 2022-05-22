Rallying-Rovanpera completes winning hat-trick in Portugal

Left Menu

World championship leader Kalle Rovanpera completed a hat-trick of wins for Toyota and extended his overall advantage with victory in the Rally of Portugal on Sunday. Rovanpera also won the final Power Stage for five bonus points, with Sordo second and Neuville third. Hyundai's Ott Tanak took two extra points and Evans one. Rovanpera has 106 points to Neuville's 60.

World championship leader Kalle Rovanpera completed a hat-trick of wins for Toyota and extended his overall advantage with victory in the Rally of Portugal on Sunday. The victory in the gravel event left the 21-year-old Finn, who won the two previous rallies in Sweden and Croatia, 46 points clear of Hyundai's Thierry Neuville at the top of the standings after four rounds.

Toyota's Elfyn Evans finished second, 15.2 seconds behind, for the Welshman's best result of the campaign with Hyundai's Dani Sordo completing the podium. Rovanpera also won the final Power Stage for five bonus points, with Sordo second and Neuville third. Hyundai's Ott Tanak took two extra points and Evans one.

Rovanpera has 106 points to Neuville's 60.

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

