Motor racing-Formula One leader Leclerc out of Spanish Grand Prix

Ferrari's Formula One world championship leader Charles Leclerc retired from the Spanish Grand Prix on Sunday after losing power while leading from pole position. Leclerc had a 19 point lead over Red Bull's reigning world champion Max Verstappen before the race at the Circuit de Catalunya. The retirement was Leclerc's first in six races this season.

Reuters | Barcelona | Updated: 22-05-2022 19:27 IST | Created: 22-05-2022 19:27 IST
Ferrari's Formula One world championship leader Charles Leclerc retired from the Spanish Grand Prix on Sunday after losing power while leading from pole position. The Monegasque returned to the pits after slowing on the 27th of 66 scheduled laps, with Britain's George Russell taking over the lead for Mercedes before being passed by Red Bull's Sergio Perez.

"No, no, no! Lost power," the Ferrari driver exclaimed as the car suddenly slowed. Leclerc had a 19 point lead over Red Bull's reigning world champion Max Verstappen before the race at the Circuit de Catalunya.

The retirement was Leclerc's first in six races this season.

