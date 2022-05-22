Left Menu

Motor racing-Verstappen takes F1 lead with win in Spain, agony for Leclerc

Reuters | Barcelona | Updated: 22-05-2022 20:19 IST | Created: 22-05-2022 20:19 IST
Motor racing-Verstappen takes F1 lead with win in Spain, agony for Leclerc
  Spain

Formula One world champion Max Verstappen won the Spanish Grand Prix in a Red Bull one-two and seized the overall lead in the standings on an agonising Sunday for Ferrari's luckless Charles Leclerc.

The win ahead of Mexican team mate Sergio Perez completed a hat-trick for Verstappen, his third in a row after Imola and Miami, and sent the Dutch driver six points clear of Leclerc after six races.

Britain's George Russell finished third for a revived Mercedes with Perez taking the fastest lap bonus point.

