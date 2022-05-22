Left Menu

J-K LG congratulates Umran Malik after pacer gets maiden call-up for SA T20Is

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday congratulated Umran Malik for his selection in the men's Indian cricket team for the T20 series against South Africa.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2022 21:51 IST | Created: 22-05-2022 21:51 IST
J-K LG congratulates Umran Malik after pacer gets maiden call-up for SA T20Is
Umran Malik (Photo: Twitter/IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday congratulated Umran Malik for his selection in the men's Indian cricket team for the T20 series against South Africa. KL Rahul was named India's captain for the five-match T20I series against South Africa starting June 9.

Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh get a maiden India call-up. The express quick bowler from Kashmir picked up after taking 21 wickets in 13 matches for SunRisers Hyderabad in this season of IPL. "Heartiest congratulations to Umran Malik for selection in Team India for T20 Series against South Africa. It is a proud moment for Jammu Kashmir. Well done & best wishes," the Office of LG J&K tweeted.

The selection committee has also named India's 17-member Test squad for the fifth rescheduled Test against England to be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham from July 1-5. India currently lead the Test series 2-1. India's squad: KL Rahul (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (vice-captain)(WK), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Check out this dazzling collection of supernova host galaxies from Hubble telescope

Check out this dazzling collection of supernova host galaxies from Hubble te...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Boeing's Starliner space capsule launched on key test flight to orbit; Scientists neutralize pit viper venom with compound from fruits and vegetables and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's Starliner space capsule launched on key test ...

 Global
3
(Updated) Crew aboard space station opens hatch of Boeing’s Starliner

(Updated) Crew aboard space station opens hatch of Boeing’s Starliner

Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Zalatoris sails into PGA Championship lead while others blown off course; Tennis-Last year's French Open withdrawal still on Osaka's mind, and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Zalatoris sails into PGA Championship lead while o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022