Left Menu

Liverpool ends EPL as runner-up behind City despite win

PTI | Liverpool | Updated: 22-05-2022 23:14 IST | Created: 22-05-2022 23:14 IST
Liverpool ends EPL as runner-up behind City despite win
  • Country:
  • Australia

Liverpool's bid for an unprecedented quadruple of major trophies ended in agonizing fashion on Sunday despite coming from behind to beat Wolverhampton 3-1 on the final day of the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp's team also needed Manchester City to drop points against Aston Villa — managed by Liverpool great Steven Gerrard — and the leaders recovered from two goals down to win 3-2 in a dramatic finale at Etihad Stadium.

Liverpool finished a point behind City — just like in the 2018-19 season — and missed out on a record-tying 20th English league championship.

It is still an extraordinary season for Liverpool, which has won both the FA Cup and League Cup and will play in the Champions League final against Real Madrid next weekend.

Pedro Neto gave Wolves the lead in the third minute after Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konaté misjudged a long ball forward, allowing Raul Jimenez to run through and cross for Neto to tap in.

Sadio Mane equalized in the 24th, and Liverpool wound up fulfilling its part of the final-day bargain by scoring through Mohamed Salah and Andrew Robertson in the final six minutes. AP KHS KHS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Check out this dazzling collection of supernova host galaxies from Hubble telescope

Check out this dazzling collection of supernova host galaxies from Hubble te...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Boeing's Starliner space capsule launched on key test flight to orbit; Scientists neutralize pit viper venom with compound from fruits and vegetables and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's Starliner space capsule launched on key test ...

 Global
3
(Updated) Crew aboard space station opens hatch of Boeing’s Starliner

(Updated) Crew aboard space station opens hatch of Boeing’s Starliner

Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Zalatoris sails into PGA Championship lead while others blown off course; Tennis-Last year's French Open withdrawal still on Osaka's mind, and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Zalatoris sails into PGA Championship lead while o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022