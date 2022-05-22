Left Menu

Tennis-Clinical Zverev eases into second round at Roland Garros

Zverev did not face a single breakpoint on his own serve while breaking Ofner twice in the opening set and once in each of the next two, and he closed out the contest in an hour and 49 minutes with his 13th ace. He will next face the winner of the match between Serbian Dusan Lajovic and Sebastian Baez of Argentina.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 22-05-2022 23:26 IST | Created: 22-05-2022 23:26 IST
Tennis-Clinical Zverev eases into second round at Roland Garros
  • Country:
  • France

German third seed Alexander Zverev produced a clinical performance to kick off his French Open campaign with a 6-2 6-4 6-4 win against Austrian qualifier Sebastian Ofner on Sunday. The 25-year-old Zverev, who reached the semi-finals last year at Roland Garros, came to Paris with strong clay-court form behind him, having reached the final in Madrid and making semi-final runs at Monte-Carlo and Rome.

On a balmy evening he dominated proceedings from the start on Court Suzanne Lenglen against his opponent, ranked 218th in the world. Zverev did not face a single breakpoint on his own serve while breaking Ofner twice in the opening set and once in each of the next two, and he closed out the contest in an hour and 49 minutes with his 13th ace.

He will next face the winner of the match between Serbian Dusan Lajovic and Sebastian Baez of Argentina.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Research finds jellyfish stinging cells reveal biodiversity secrets

Research finds jellyfish stinging cells reveal biodiversity secrets

 United States
2
BJP accuses KCR of ignoring farmers' issues in Telangana, slams him over India tour

BJP accuses KCR of ignoring farmers' issues in Telangana, slams him over Ind...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists neutralize pit viper venom with compound from fruits and vegetables; Grunt, hoo, pant, scream: Chimps use complex vocal communication and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists neutralize pit viper venom with compound fr...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Oracle’s Ellison joined Nov 2020 call about contesting Trump's defeat; Biden says first shipments of baby formula flying in from Europe this weekend and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Oracle’s Ellison joined Nov 2020 call about contes...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022