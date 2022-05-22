Ederson, Alisson Becker share Premier League Golden Glove award

Manchester City's Ederson and Liverpool's Alisson Becker has won the coveted Premier League Golden Glove award after keeping 20 clean sheets this season. Both keepers shared the accolade after recording 20 shutouts in the league. It is the third successive year that Ederson has won the prize, having done so in 2019/20 and 2020/21.

Incredibly, with 91 shutouts in 182 Premier League appearances for City, Ederson averages a clean sheet in every other game. In reaching 20 this season, he has also equalled his own personal record set in 2018/19. Alisson got his second Golden Glove award in the Premier League, with the Brazilian winning his first Golden Glove in his debut season with the Reds.

Manchester City have been crowned 2021/22 Premier League champions - their fourth title success in the last five seasons. City's dramatic 3-2 win over Aston Villa in the final game of the season sealed the title and saw them finish one point ahead of second-place Liverpool at the end of a gruelling battle for supremacy. (ANI)

