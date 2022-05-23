Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2 PM EDT on Sunday, May 22

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2 PM ET on Sunday: FOOTBALL

Sunday's USFL schedule Pittsburgh vs. New Orleans, Noon

Houston vs. New Jersey, 4 p.m. - -

Browns' Jadeveon Clowney agrees to one-year deal Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney agreed to a one-year, $11 million contract to remain with the Cleveland Browns, multiple media outlets reported on Sunday.

FOOTBALL-NFL-CLE-CLOWNEY, Field Level Media - -

NFL owners 'counting votes' on Dan Snyder ouster The string of negative headlines surrounding the Washington Commanders and their owner Dan Snyder is having a cumulative effect on Snyder's standing with other NFL owners, according to a report from USA Today Saturday.

FOOTBALL-NFL-WAS-SNYDER, Field Level Media - - - -

BASEBALL Sunday's schedule

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 11:35 a.m. Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Seattle at Boston, 1:35 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toronto, 1:37 p.m. Detroit at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 1:40 p.m. Texas at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m. Washington at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees (G1), 3:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 3:10 p.m. San Diego at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m. Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees (G2), 7:08 p.m.

- - Yankees reliever Chad Green to have Tommy John surgery

New York Yankees reliever Chad Green will have Tommy John surgery and miss the rest of the season, manager Aaron Boone confirmed Sunday. BASEBALL-MLB-NYY-GREEN, Field Level Media

- - Rays place All-Star closer Andrew Kittredge (back) on IL

The Tampa Bay Rays placed All-Star closer Andrew Kittredge on the 15-day injured list Sunday due to lower back tightness. BASEBALL-MLB-TB-KITTREDGE, Field Level Media

- - Twins reinstate OF Trevor Larnach, put P Cody Stashak on IL

The Minnesota Twins recalled outfielder Trevor Larnach from his rehab assignment on Sunday and reinstated him from the 10-day injured list. BASEBALL-MLB-MIN-LARNACH-STASHAK, Field Level Media

- - - - Mariners place INF Abraham Toro (shoulder) on IL

The Seattle Mariners placed infielder Abraham Toro on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a left shoulder sprain. BASEBALL-MLB-SEA-ROSTER-MOVES, Field Level Media

- - - - NHL

Sunday's schedule Game 3: Florida at Tampa Bay, 1:30 p.m.

Game 3: Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, 3:30 p.m. Game 3: Calgary at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

- - Blues G Jordan Binnington out for rest of series vs. Avs

St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington will miss the remainder of the Western Conference semifinal series against the Colorado Avalanche due to a lower-body injury, coach Craig Berube announced Sunday. HOCKEY-NHL-STL-COL-BINNINGTON, Field Level Media

- - - - NBA

Sunday's schedule Game 3: Golden State at Dallas, 9 p.m.

- - Mavericks fined $100K for latest bench violation

The NBA fined the Dallas Mavericks $100,000 on Sunday for continuing to violate league rules on bench decorum. BASKETBALL-NBA-DAL-FINE, Field Level Media

- - - - WNBA

Sunday's schedule Connecticut at Indiana, 2 p.m.

Chicago at Washington, 3 p.m. - - - -

SOCCER Sunday's schedule

Real Salt Lake at CF Montreal, 4 p.m. Vancouver at Charlotte FC, 5 p.m.

Chicago at New York City FC, 5 p.m. N.Y. Red Bulls at Inter Miami, 6 p.m.

Minnesota United at FC Dallas, 7 p.m. Sporting Kansas City at San Jose, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Austin FC, 8 p.m. Seattle at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Houston at LA Galaxy, 8 p.m. Philadelphia at Portland, 10 p.m.

- - - - GOLF

Sunday's schedule PGA Championship, final round

- - - - TENNIS

Sunday's schedule ATP -- French Open

WTA -- French Open - - - -

MOTORSPORTS Sunday's schedule

NASCAR Cup Series: All-Star Race at Texas, 8 p.m. - - - -

SPORTS Preakness winner Early Voting to skip Belmont

Preakness Stakes winner Early Voting will not run in the Belmont Stakes, trainer Chad Brown confirmed Sunday. SPORTS-USA-EARLY-VOTING, Field Level Media

- - - - ESPORTS

Sunday's schedule Overwatch League -- Kickoff Clash qualifiers (East)

League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational Dota -- ESL One Stockholm

CS:GO -- PGL Major Antwerp 2022 -- Champions Stage Overwatch League -- Kickoff Clash qualifiers (West)

Call of Duty League Major 3 qualifiers - -

KheZu 'kicked' from Quincy Crew Dota2 team Quincy Crew parted ways with captain Maurice "KheZu" Gutmann, however the latter dismissed the notion that it was mutual.

ESPORTS-DOTA-QUINCY-CREW-KHEZU, Field Level Media - -

International 2022 to be played in Singapore Valve confirmed Sunday that The International 2022 will be held in October in Singapore, marking the first time the Dota 2 event has been staged in Southeast Asia.

ESPORTS-DOTA-INTERNATIONAL, Field Level Media

