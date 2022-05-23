Left Menu

Soccer-Forgotten man Balotelli scores five to end Turkish league season on a high

Mario Balotelli gave fans a reminder of his talent and capabilities when he scored five goals for Adana Demirspor on the final day of the Turkish Super Lig season on Sunday.

Reuters | Updated: 23-05-2022 00:57 IST | Created: 23-05-2022 00:57 IST
Soccer-Forgotten man Balotelli scores five to end Turkish league season on a high

Mario Balotelli gave fans a reminder of his talent and capabilities when he scored five goals for Adana Demirspor on the final day of the Turkish Super Lig season on Sunday. Nicknamed 'Super Mario', the Italian striker scored his first goal in the 33rd minute and his fifth in the 70th in a 7-0 drubbing of relegated side Goztepe.

The five-goal haul -- which had a magical goal that included multiple stepovers before he found the net with a 'rabona'-- allowed the Italian striker to shoot up the league's scoring charts. He finished the season with 18 goals, two shy of top scorer Umut Bozok of Kasimpasa.

Once Italy's main striker and the top scorer at Euro 2012, the 31-year-old Balotelli seemed to have lost his way when he played last season in the country's second-tier Serie B with Monza before joining newly-promoted Demirspor last year. Having last played for Italy in 2018, he was called up for a training camp earlier this year, reviving hopes he would play for the Azzurri again.

But national team coach Roberto Mancini, who coached him at Inter Milan and Manchester City, did not name him in the World Cup playoffs squad as Italy crashed out and failed to qualify. Balotelli provided the league-winning assist in stoppage time for Sergio Aguero in 2012 when City beat Queens Park Rangers 3-2 and pipped rivals Manchester United to the Premier League title on goal difference.

On Sunday, as Balotelli scored five, history repeated itself at the Etihad Stadium as City came back to beat Aston Villa 3-2 to seal another league title.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Research finds jellyfish stinging cells reveal biodiversity secrets

Research finds jellyfish stinging cells reveal biodiversity secrets

 United States
2
BJP accuses KCR of ignoring farmers' issues in Telangana, slams him over India tour

BJP accuses KCR of ignoring farmers' issues in Telangana, slams him over Ind...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists neutralize pit viper venom with compound from fruits and vegetables; Grunt, hoo, pant, scream: Chimps use complex vocal communication and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists neutralize pit viper venom with compound fr...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Oracle’s Ellison joined Nov 2020 call about contesting Trump's defeat; Biden says first shipments of baby formula flying in from Europe this weekend and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Oracle’s Ellison joined Nov 2020 call about contes...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022