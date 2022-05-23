Golf-PGA Championship up for grabs as Pereira's lead trimmed to one

The PGA Championship was set for a wild finish after Chile's Mito Pereira saw his three-shot lead trimmed to one with nine holes to play on Sunday, leaving the Wanamaker trophy up for grabs. Pereira, playing in just his second major, started three clear of Britain's Matt Fitzpatrick and American Will Zalatoris and had his nerves put to the test during a rollercoaster outward nine that included one birdie and three bogeys to drop him to seven under.

Zalatoris, runner-up at the 2021 Masters and chasing his first major, mixed two birdies with a pair of bogeys to join Cameron Young on six under one shot behind. Fitzpatrick was two adrift at five under while 2017 PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas and Tommy Fleetwood were mounting late challenges.

Thomas roared through the turn with birdies at nine, 11 and 12 to get to four under, three behind, while Fleetwood was charging to the finish line with four birdies from the 14th to threaten one shot further back. With the leaders yet to tee off, twice PGA Championship winner Rory McIlroy, who looked out of contention after a third-round 74, was already on the move, stringing together four consecutive birdies to get to within five of the lead.

But the Northern Irishman's fightback ran out of steam with a bogey at the sixth followed by 10 straight pars and bogey at 17. The final round was played without its marquee attraction, with Tiger Woods withdrawing from the tournament on Saturday after carding one of his worst rounds ever at a major tournament -- a nine-over 79.

Woods, in his second start after a car crash 15 months ago nearly cost him his right leg, appeared dejected and in pain as he trudged off the 18th green and later announced he was pulling out of the season's second major. The last time Woods withdrew from a tournament was in 2019 prior to the second round of the Northern Trust. It is the first time he has withdrawn from a major since the U.S. Open in 1995.

