Soccer-Boca Juniors beat Tigre 3-0 to win Argentine Copa de la Liga title

Boca Juniors won their second Argentine Copa de la Liga title in three seasons on Sunday when they beat Tigre 3-0 in a one-sided match in Cordoba. The win comes two years after Boca won the corresponding title by beating Banfield and means they have guaranteed their place in next year’s Copa Libertadores, the South American equivalent of the Champions League.

Reuters | Buenos Aires | Updated: 23-05-2022 03:06 IST
Boca Juniors won their second Argentine Copa de la Liga title in three seasons on Sunday when they beat Tigre 3-0 in a one-sided match in Cordoba. The Copa de la Liga is a hybrid league and playoff tournament that began in February with 28 teams from across Argentina.

It was the 50th domestic trophy won by the Buenos Aires side. Former Manchester United fullback Marcos Rojo put Boca ahead on the stroke of halftime with a header and Frank Fabra doubled their lead midway through the second half.

Luis Vasquez headed a third to guarantee the capital club the title four minutes from time. The win comes two years after Boca won the corresponding title by beating Banfield and means they have guaranteed their place in next year’s Copa Libertadores, the South American equivalent of the Champions League.

