Tennis-Fernandez happy to overcome 'football match' crowd in win over Mladenovic

Leylah Fernandez learned first-hand how loud the crowd at Roland Garros can be when she triumphed over local hope Kristina Mladenovic in the French Open first round on Sunday. Last year's U.S. Open finalist dominated Mladenovic in a 6-0 7-5 clash, despite the noisy support of the Parisian public for their favourite.

Tennis-Twice runner-up Thiem crashes out at first hurdle at French Open

Twice French Open finalist Dominic Thiem crashed out of the tournament in the first round on Sunday, losing in straight sets to Bolivian world number 87 Hugo Dellien. Austrian Thiem, who has failed to win a match at any of the tournaments he has played since his wrist injury comeback in March, made 42 unforced errors as his once dominant claycourt game deserted him.

Soccer-Man City fight back to win title, Spurs take fourth

Manchester City won the Premier League title by a point from Liverpool on a thrilling final day of the campaign after Pep Guardiola's side survived a huge scare on Sunday. City had to fight back from 2-0 down against Aston Villa in the second half, but three goals in the space of five stunning minutes -- including two from substitute Ilkay Gundogan -- set off the party, with fans pouring onto the field at the Etihad Stadium at the final whistle.

Motor racing-Verstappen takes F1 lead with win in Spain, agony for Leclerc

Formula One world champion Max Verstappen won the Spanish Grand Prix in a Red Bull one-two on Sunday to take over at the top from Ferrari's luckless Charles Leclerc, who retired with an engine failure while leading. Mexican Sergio Perez finished a dutiful second, 13 seconds behind but with the consolation of a bonus point for fastest lap, after being told to let his team mate pass for a third victory in a row after Imola and Miami.

Tennis-Clinical Zverev eases into second round at Roland Garros

German third seed Alexander Zverev was happy with the start to his French Open campaign on Sunday, hoping he could build on his strong claycourt form after producing a clinical performance in a 6-2 6-4 6-4 win against Austrian qualifier Sebastian Ofner. The 25-year-old Zverev, who reached the semi-finals last year at Roland Garros, came to Paris after reaching the final in Madrid and making semi-final runs at Monte-Carlo and Rome.

Golf-Justin Thomas wins PGA Championship

American Justin Thomas mounted a stunning comeback to claim his second major win at the PGA Championship in Tulsa on Sunday, defeating compatriot Will Zalatoris in a playoff.

Tennis-Alcaraz bulldozes past Lorendo to reach French Open second round

Teenage sensation Carlos Alcaraz steamrolled past Argentine lucky loser Juan Ignacio Londero 6-4 6-2 6-0 to kick off his French Open campaign in solid, although imperfect, fashion on Sunday. The 19-year-old sixth seed, who won the Barcelona Open and the Madrid Masters in the run-up to Roland Garros, needed just one set to adjust to the immense Court Philippe Chatrier to set up a meeting with fellow Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas.

Soccer-Boca Juniors beat Tigre 3-0 to win Argentine Copa de la Liga title

Boca Juniors won their second Argentine Copa de la Liga title in three seasons on Sunday when they beat Tigre 3-0 in a one-sided match in Cordoba. The Copa de la Liga is a hybrid league and playoff tournament that began in February with 28 teams from across Argentina.

Soccer-AC Milan win first Serie A title in 11 years after final-day victory at Sassuolo

AC Milan clinched their first Italian Serie A title in 11 years after earning a 3-0 final-day victory at Sassuolo on Sunday, with a double from Olivier Giroud and one from Franck Kessie sealing the Scudetto in style. Stefano Pioli's side came into the final round of fixtures knowing a point would be enough for them to finish top ahead of rivals Inter Milan but after Giroud squeezed the ball home in the 17th minute, a 19th Serie A title never looked in doubt.

Motor racing-Team by team analysis of the Spanish Grand Prix

Team by team analysis of the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix at Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya, round six of the 22-race season (listed in championship order): RED BULL (Max Verstappen 1, Sergio Perez 2)

