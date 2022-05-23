Left Menu

Golf-Thomas beats Zalatoris in playoff to win PGA Championship

Justin Thomas beat Will Zalatoris in a three-hole playoff to win the PGA Championship on Sunday, after Chile's Mito Pereira blew a one-shot lead on the final hole. It was the second major victory for Thomas who also won the 2017 PGA Championship.

Justin Thomas beat Will Zalatoris in a three-hole playoff to win the PGA Championship on Sunday, after Chile's Mito Pereira blew a one-shot lead on the final hole. The playoff ended a day of pulsating drama at Southern Hills Country Club that saw Thomas stage one of the greatest fight backs in majors history and Pereira suffer one of the most calamitous collapses.

Seven back at the start of the final round, Thomas seized his chance in the three hole aggregate playoff hoisting the Wanamaker trophy with a par on the 18th to beat Zalatoris by one. It was the second major victory for Thomas who also won the 2017 PGA Championship.

