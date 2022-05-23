IPL 2022: 'Wanted to finish on good note', expresses PBKS' Harpreet Brar after win over SRH

Punjab Kings' all-rounder Harpreet Brar, whose three-wicket haul helped his team in defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad by five wickets, expressed that he was looking forward to ending the season of IPL 2022 on a good note. Blistering performance of 49* runs by Liam Livingstone and a quick 19 by Jitesh Sharma helped Punjab Kings to register a five wickets victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the last league match of IPL 2022 here at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

"When we came here, we thought it was a good pitch for the spinners. I have conceded runs and so have the other spinners in the tournament, so I wanted to finish on a good note today. I just tried to bowl in the right areas and I wanted to keep calm under pressure," said Harpreet in a post-match presentation. "I tried to work on my skills as much as possible. Felt good after getting his (Markram's) wicket. I got some turn and bounce on that ball, pleased that he got stumped," he added.

The all-rounder further praised his teammate Arshdeep Singh, who got his maiden Team India call-up for the upcoming T20I series against South Africa. "I am happy for Arshdeep, now that he will play for India. That is what every player dreams of, playing for their country one day. I need to improve on few areas before the next season. I have been away from home since 3-4 months, so I want to spend some time with my family," said Harpreet.

Coming to the match, Livingstone's unbeaten knock of 49 runs helped PBKS in chasing the target of 158 in just 15.1 overs with five wickets in hand. Apart from him, Shikhar Dhawan and Jitesh Sharma score 39 and 19 respectively. Earlier, Harpreet Brar and Nathan Ellis achieved their respective three-wicket hauls and restricted SRH at 157/8. For SRH, Fazalhaq Farooqi bagged two wickets, while Jagadeesha Suchith and Washington Sundar settled for one wicket each.

With this win, PBKS ended their IPL 2022 campaign with a total of 14 points while SRH finished with 12 points. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)