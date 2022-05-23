Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Manny Machado, Padres torch Giants to complete sweep; Report: Juwan Howard declines Lakers' coaching overture and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

MLB roundup: Manny Machado, Padres torch Giants to complete sweep

Manny Machado had four extra-base hits in a game for the first time in his career and rookie left-hander MacKenzie Gore held the Giants to one run on three hits over six innings as the San Diego Padres routed the Giants 10-1 on Sunday The Padres scored their first series sweep in San Francisco since 2016, after winning one-run games on Friday and Saturday.

Report: Juwan Howard declines Lakers' coaching overture

Michigan Wolverines coach Juwan Howard recently declined an overture by the Los Angeles Lakers for the NBA team's head-coaching position, ESPN reported Sunday. Howard will remain at his alma mater, where he will coach his two sons -- Jace and Jett -- next season, ESPN reported, citing sources. Jace will be a junior and Jett a freshman at Michigan.

Soccer-Man City fightback to win the title, Spurs take fourth

Manchester City won the Premier League title by a point from Liverpool on a thrilling final day of the campaign after Pep Guardiola's side survived a huge scare on Sunday. City had to fight back from 2-0 down against Aston Villa in the second half, but three goals in the space of five stunning minutes -- including two from substitute Ilkay Gundogan -- set off the party, with fans pouring onto the field at the Etihad Stadium at the final whistle.

NFL quarterback Vick backtracks on plans to step out of retirement

Former National Football League (NFL) quarterback Michael Vick will serve in an advisory role for startup Fan Controlled Football (FCF) after backing out of plans to play, the league said Sunday. Sources told Reuters on Friday that the former first overall NFL draft pick would leave retirement to compete in FCF but Vick changed his mind by Sunday, according to the league.

Golf-Pep talk from caddy helped secure PGA Championship crown, says Thomas

A pep talk from his caddy made all the difference for Justin Thomas as he collected his second major title after staging an incredible comeback to win the PGA Championship on Sunday. The American was seven shots back at the start of the final round in Tulsa but clawed his way up the leaderboard before besting compatriot Will Zalatoris in a three-hole playoff.

Soccer-City were 'a little bit panicked' in comeback win over Villa, says De Bruyne

Manchester City panicked a couple of times against Aston Villa on Sunday before going on to claim their fourth Premier League title in five years with a 3-2 comeback win, midfielder Kevin de Bruyne said. Liverpool had looked set to snatch the title with City trailing 2-0 before Ilkay Gundogan scored, Rodri equalized and then Germany midfielder Gundogan grabbed the winner in an incredible five-minute spell.

NHL roundup: Nikita Kucherov, Lightning push Panthers to brink

Nikita Kucherov had a goal and three assists to help the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the visiting Florida Panthers 5-1 in Game 3 of their second-round playoff series on Sunday and move within one win of advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals for a third straight season. Steven Stamkos scored two goals for Tampa Bay, and Corey Perry and Erik Cernak also scored. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 34 saves for the Lightning, the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions who will bring a 3-0 lead into Game 4 on Monday night in Tampa.

Golf-Thomas stages major fightback to win PGA Championship in playoff

Justin Thomas capped a breathtaking comeback by beating Will Zalatoris in a three-hole playoff to win the PGA Championship on Sunday after Chile's Mito Pereira blew a one-shot lead on the final hole. The playoff ended a day of pulsating drama at Southern Hills Country Club that saw Thomas stage one of the greatest fightbacks in major history and Pereira suffer one of the most calamitous collapses.

Swimming-Chalmers on mental health break after selection storm

Olympic gold medallist Kyle Chalmers skipped Australia's team announcement for the swimming world championships on Sunday, citing a "massive toll" from a media storm that erupted over his rivalry with pop singer-turned-swimmer Cody Simpson. Chalmers went into the Australian trials in Adelaide last week with no plans to swim at next month's world championships in Budapest but changed his mind after qualifying ahead of Simpson in the 100 meters butterfly.

Swimming-Titmus pays tribute to Ledecky after world record swim

Australian Olympic champion swimmer Ariarne Titmus paid tribute to Katie Ledecky after breaking the American's world record in the 400 metres freestyle at the national championships in Adelaide. Titmus, 21, won the Australian title with a swim of three minutes, 56.40 seconds on Sunday, shaving 0.06 seconds off Ledecky's previous mark of 3:56:46 set at the Rio Olympics.

(With inputs from agencies.)