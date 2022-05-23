Left Menu

County stint will keep me in good stead when we face England: Pujara

Playing for Saurashtra in the Ranji Trophy, Pujara had also hit 91 against Mumbai and 64 not out against Goa.Pujara has scored 6713 runs at 43.87 in 95 Tests for India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2022 11:16 IST | Created: 23-05-2022 11:12 IST
County stint will keep me in good stead when we face England: Pujara
Cheteshwar Pujara Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Back in the national team for the Edgbaston Test after scoring a bagful of runs in County cricket, Cheteshwar Pujara said his stint for Surrey will hold him in good stead when India takes on England in the one-off red ball fixture in July.

The 34-year-old Pujara scored 720 runs, including two double hundreds and two centuries, in five Division two games for Sussex, which forced the selection committee to give him a call-up for the rescheduled 'fifth' Test of the last series.

''I am glad to have been selected for the England Test and happy that my recent county performances were recognized,'' Pujara told PTI. ''Having spent some time in the middle during the county games, I do believe it will keep me in good stead as we get ready for the game against England.

''As always, looking forward to preparing and training well ahead of the tour, and do hope to continue contributing to the Indian team,'' he added.

The fifth Test, which was postponed last year due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the Indian camp, is scheduled from July 1 to 5 in Birmingham.

Going through a poor run of form, Pujara had been left out of India's home Test series against Sri Lanka earlier this year but he made a return to the squad after producing a scintillating performance for Surrey.

Pujara amassed an unbeaten 201 against Derbyshire, before scoring 109 against Worcestershire. He also smashed 203 and 170 not out against Durham and Middlesex. Playing for Saurashtra in the Ranji Trophy, Pujara had also hit 91 against Mumbai and 64 not out against Goa.

Pujara has scored 6713 runs at 43.87 in 95 Tests for India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Research finds jellyfish stinging cells reveal biodiversity secrets

Research finds jellyfish stinging cells reveal biodiversity secrets

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Boeing's Starliner capsule docks with space station in uncrewed flight test; Grunt, hoo, pant, scream: Chimps use complex vocal communication

Science News Roundup: Boeing's Starliner capsule docks with space station in...

 Global
3
EXPLAINER-How concerned should we be about monkeypox?

EXPLAINER-How concerned should we be about monkeypox?

 Global
4
BJP accuses KCR of ignoring farmers' issues in Telangana, slams him over India tour

BJP accuses KCR of ignoring farmers' issues in Telangana, slams him over Ind...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022