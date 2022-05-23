Haryana clinch 12th HI Junior Women National Championship title

Haryana emerged as the winners of the 12th Hockey India Sub-Junior Women National Championship 2022 after defeating Jharkhand 2-0 in the final of the tournament, which was held in Imphal, Manipur on Sunday. Riya (13') and Sejal (39') scored a goal each to help Hockey Haryana successfully defend the title in what was a thrilling 2-0 win for the team.

"Jharkhand are a very strong side. We knew it was going to be a challenging game. We went with a defensive strategy today and just tried to keep the ball as much as we can. I am really happy that the players showed great character, maintained the structure and just stuck to their plans throughout the game," said Haryana coach Azad Singh Malik in a statement. "It's a great achievement for any team to defend the title at any stage, and it shows that Haryana has its own legacy in this tournament. It's a special win for these young girls as well. You know it's a huge stepping stone for these players which will motivate them to do well in future," he added.

Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh defeated Madhya Pradesh 3-0 to secure third place in the tournament. Pushpanjali Sonkar (4'), Manisha Patel (5') and Purnima Yadav (58') scored a goal each to help Uttar Pradesh seal the third place in the competition for the second consecutive time. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)