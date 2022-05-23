Left Menu

Rugby-Reds lose O'Connor for Super playoffs

O'Connor, who only recently returned to the field from a knee injury, was injured in the second half of the Reds' 34-22 win over Moana Pasifika in Brisbane. The Reds, who are seventh, travel to the second-placed Canterbury Crusaders on Friday for their final match of the regular season.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 23-05-2022 12:43 IST | Created: 23-05-2022 12:27 IST
Queensland flyhalf James O'Connor will be sidelined for up to four weeks with a hamstring injury in a blow to the Reds' hopes of going deep in the Super Rugby playoffs. O'Connor, who only recently returned to the field from a knee injury, was injured in the second half of the Reds' 34-22 win over Moana Pasifika in Brisbane.

The Reds, who are seventh, travel to the second-placed Canterbury Crusaders on Friday for their final match of the regular season. The postseason starts with the quarter-finals next week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

