Himachal defeat Telangana on Day 7 of 12th HI Junior Men National C'ship

Himachal defeated Telangana on Day 7 of the 12th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship 2022 in Kovilpatti, Tamil Nadu on Sunday. In the first match of the day in Pool A, Himachal thrashed Telangana 4-2. Krishan Chand (5', 57') and Lakhan Bhardwaj (54', 56') scored a brace each for Himachal, while Bheem Rao Vetti (17'), and Aloori Vamshi (41') scored a goal each for Telangana.

In Pool B, Madhya Pradesh defeated Bengal 7-2. Satyam Barde (13', 49') and Captain Shubham Lahoriya (51', 58') scored a brace each, while Gaurav Shrivastava (22'), Deepak Yadav (37'), and Vinay Sanik (41') scored one goal each for Madhya Pradesh. Ravindra Nath Thakur (7') and Santanu Naskar (37') scored one goal each for Bengal. In Pool E, Bihar and Arunachal played out a hard-fought 2-2 draw. Bhavuk (24') and Narendra Mundu (37') scored a goal each for Bihar, while Lovepreet Singh (10', 41') scored a brace for Arunachal.

In the second Pool E match, Jammu and Kashmir played out a thrilling 3-3 draw against Assam. Saksham Sharma (28'), Manmeet Singh (36'), and Nohib Mughal (45') got on the score sheet for Jammu and Kashmir, while Anurag Rajbhar (13') Bidyut Roy (58'), and Sourav Hajam (60') scored for Assam. Earlier on Saturday, Haryana defeated Manipur 9-0 in Pool D. Shubham (6', 12', 29') scored a hat-trick, while Vikas (47', 56'), Rajat (17'), Deepak (45'), Ankit (55') and Sachin (60') added to the goals for Haryana.

In the second Pool D match, Kerala defeated Tripura 11-0 thanks to goals from Akhil S (10', 57', 58'), Muhammed Aslam (38', 42', 54'), Teswin Viju (11', 51') and Sibin Balakrishnan (17').

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)